HHW Gaming: 343 Industries Unveils ‘Halo Infinite’s Campaign Trailer, Gamers Were Very Impressed

Halo Infinite is looking very promising.

When 343 Industries first showed off Halo Infinite, it received heavy criticism from gamers. Xbox apologized for showing off a watered-down version of the highly anticipated game. 343 Industries managed to get back in the good graces of Halo fans thanks to great reactions following multiplayer technical previews. However, there were still worries about Halo Infinite’s campaign mode.

Monday (Oct.25), 343 Industries dropped a roughly 6-minute trailer for Halo Infinite’s campaign, and it’s going to take the game in a new direction. As first revealed, Halo Infinite’s revamped campaign is more of an open-world adventure than a more linear story mode we have grown accustomed to in previous Halo games.

The trailer showed off plenty of combat involving Master Chief’s new grappling hook, his new AI companion called “The Weapon,” created to stop his old buddy Cortana. The sprawling open-world features forward operating bases, a garage, and enemy bases. We also see that the legendary Spartan will be taking on a bevy of new enemies, including multiple bosses, throughout the campaign.

Another surprising reveal is the fact Halo Infinite’s campaign will be introducing RPG-like features. Master Chief will now earn XP that players can use to unlock upgrades to his Spartan armor and learn new techniques.

Despite the co-op campaign and Forge modes being delayed to 2022 to ensure the game keeps its December 8 launch date, Halo Infinite is shaping up to be the game Xbox Series X owners were hoping to get their hands when the next-gen console first launched.

