Yung Miami On Not Speaking Out About Diddy: “That Wasn’t My Experience,” X Collectively Says Caresha Please

Yung Miami Opens Up, & Says Nothing

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Social Media Collectively Rolls Its Eyes & Says Caresha Please

Another user on X wrote , “You made diddy your brand . there hasn’t been any growth no accountability and self reflection how have you elevated as an artist , why should we care about

Yung

Miami

the artist. when given constructive criticism you call people hating . ain’t no coming back from this.”