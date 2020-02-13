Big Brother Vibes: Zaire Wade Writes Heartfelt IG Post To His Sister Zaya, Twitter Also Shows Support

The Wade family got each other’s backs, and it’s a beautiful thing to see. Yesterday (Feb.11), Dwyane Wade revealed to Ellen that his 12-year-old will now identify as a female and will be called Zaya. Now her big brother Zaire is showing support for his sister.

The bubbling basketball star is letting his sister know that he will continue to have her back no matter what expressing his feelings in a touching Instagram post.

“I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years. We did everything together…we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind,” the caption reads. “I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side.”

The strong bond between the two siblings is nothing new, and neither is the support for Zaya’s journey since coming out as LGBTQ member. Zaire attended the Miami pride parade with his stepmom, Gabrielle Union, in support of Zaya. Of course, there are those out there hating on young Zaya and the Wade family’s support of her transition.

But Twitter is not having it and showing that love will always trump hate and are firmly standing behind Zaya and the rest of the Wade family. Count us in as well, and shoutout to D.Wade who is showing what it means to be a #Girldad. You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Bobby Metelus / Getty