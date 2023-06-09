Zion Williamson Is Definitely Playing Ball, Just Not On The Court

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Zion Williamson should be gearing up for all the Father’s Day props coming his way this month but instead, he’s being exposed for passing the rock around a bit too much. While Moriah Mills continues exposing the details of her relationship with Zion Williamson, other women have also surfaced to say they had a relationship with the NBA star as well.

Zion Williamson, 22, made news earlier in the week after a gender reveal post from his child’s mother highlighted that the New Orleans Pelicans player and his partner Ahkeema are expecting a baby girl. The news was met with disdain by some after fans noted that Ahkeema, like many other people, had something of a checkered past.

Moriah Mills, a retired adult performer, claimed she was Williamson’s girlfriend and has been having a meltdown lasting days on Twitter, exposing intimate details of the relationship. Amid all this, another woman, Instagram model Yamile Taylor, claims she had romantic ties with Williamson as well.

“Laying around comfortably sleeping knowing u have b*tches pregnant ehhh disgusted,” Taylor wrote in an Instagram Stories post featuring an image of a sleeping Williamson.

Not that this proves the allegations true, but Taylor was in attendance at a Pelicans game in Los Angeles, and that post is still up on her Instagram page below.

Zion Williamson has yet to address any of the ongoing drama and Moriah Mills is continuing to air out details.

