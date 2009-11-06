Method Man To Star In New 3-D Film

2009 has been a year of ups and downs for Method Man who’s found his name in the spotlight for unfortunate reasons.

As previously reported, a woman filed charges against him claiming that he shot her with a pellet gun outside of one of his concerts. Things then took a steep turn for the worse for the Wu Tang affiliate after being taken into police custody for alleged tax evasion earlier this month.

Now as the year winds down to a close, Meth may be getting a much needed break from his issues by embarking on a new movie role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meth has been tapped to star in a new movie titled “The Mortician.”

The film is produced by Belladonna Productions and is written and directed by Gareth Maxwell Roberts. It’s described as a “gritty, urban drama and will be filmed in 3-D, giving fans a chance to get up close and personal with Johnny Blaze.

No word on the exact role he will play in the film but be on the lookout for more details.