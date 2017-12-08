Jordan Peele To Executive Produce ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot

Jordan Peele’s winning streak continues to extend. The Get Out director will be executive producing a new version of The Twilight Zone.

In November, CBS CEO Les Moonves announced that they will be bringing the iconic anthology series back. Peele was rumored to be in the running to give the show a 2018 update.

The network made the official announcement via Twitter saying “A new Twilight Zone original series is coming exclusively to CBS All Access in association with @JordanPeele, @Kinberg & @MarcoRamirezMD.”

A new Twilight Zone original series is coming exclusively to CBS All Access in association with @JordanPeele, @Kinberg & @MarcoRamirezMD: https://t.co/BkbvgRZHJa pic.twitter.com/Dust8AFB4G — CBS (@CBS) December 6, 2017

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” Peele explained in a statement. The mastermind behind Get Out will be working with screenwriter Simon Kinberg (Mr & Mrs. Smith) and actor / playwright Marco Ramirez (Daredevil) on the project.

The original Twilight Zone series ran for five seasons from 1959 to 1964 and was heralded for its approach to science fiction related subject matter often ending with a macabre plot twist.

Peele’s adaption will join Star Trek On CBS’ All Access streaming service; so yes this show will come at a price.

Via Engadget

—

Photo: WENN.com