Black Twitter Forms Like Voltron To Defend Ginuwine After Transphobic Claims Surfaced

Ginuwine found himself a hot topic on Twitter after a moment between him and Big Brother UK co-star India Willoughby got awkward real quick. On a recent episode of the unscripted series, Willoughby, who identifies as a transwoman, goes in for a kiss that Ginuwine walked away from and Twitter has been on fire all evening after the R&B crooner was slapped with the transphobic tag.

Ginuwine was asked by Willoughby would he date a transwoman during the show segment, to which he said no and then Willoughby making the rejected advance. From what we saw, the artist born Elgin Lumpkin wasn’t disrespectful in stating his opinion but apparently, some within the trans community thought otherwise.

The debate is an intense one indeed. One camp is suggesting that the “Pony” singer exhibited transphobia, while others are standing up for the DMV native by stating he should be allowed to date and see who he wants.

We have no real opinion on the matter and we’re just reporting the carnage that occurred online. However, we do want to know how in the hell Ginuwine ended up on Big Brother UK of all shows?

Peep the chatter below and on the following pages. We apologize in advance as some of the comments that follow might be deemed insensitive.

The world needs to STFD & have several fkng seats. He doesn’t have to date sHim if he doesn’t want to & if G had tried 2 force a kiss on ol “girl” we would see #MeToo #Ginuwine gets called Transphobic for turning down a kiss from a Transgen… https://t.co/EiAoE9Ggpw via @YouTube — IG: butdidudie_ 🖕🏾 (@LuvMy_Charisma) January 8, 2018

So #Ginuwine is transphobic cause he doesn’t want to kiss or date a trans woman pic.twitter.com/Zk0GJWXUuw — A.Pegasus 🦄 (@MissAP) January 8, 2018

Multiple Hollywood elites were called out for forcing themselves on peoples in a sexual manner. It interesting now that the same peoples dragging Harvey Weinstein are now mad at ginuwine for not kissing somebody he did not feel comfortable kissing.😒😒😒 #Ginuwine pic.twitter.com/rZ8f2iRyMd — Elisabeth Andrea (@balemaken1) January 8, 2018

If Ginuwine was really transphobic…he wouldn’t have been under a blanket sitting that close to another male. Y’all being extra, as usual. — XTRA REGULAR Ⅰ︎ B. Warren✌🏿😎 (@bwarrendotcom) January 8, 2018

RE: the whole trans convo on CBB, I sympathise with India's point about how hard it is dating as a trans person & the stigma attached. But I feel like Ginuwine was unfairly put on the spot and almost *assumed* to be transphobic as a black man. — Ruqaiya (@ruqaiya_h) January 8, 2018

People asking me to explain why not wanting to date a transwoman is transphobic. TRANSWOMEN ARE WOMEN TOO. Ginuwine was asked if he would date a woman. That should apply to transwomen too. They’re are women. PERIOD. Can’t believe people are so close minded — joker/smoker (@_sweetbey_) January 9, 2018

