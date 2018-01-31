Home > News

The Congressional Black Caucus Rocked Kente Cloth To Protest Racist Trump

The CBC is not falling for the Trump spin.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

President Trump Addresses The Nation In His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

If you watched last night’s State of the Union, besides the outright lies spewing from the alleged POTUS’ mouth, you may have noticed some Congressmen and Congresswomen wearing kente cloth. They were members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), and the gear was to protest Trump calling African nations, and other countries, “sh*tholes.”

Some members wore stoles while other wore ties. They were all fly.

And also very weary of the jig by the looks on their faces. Especially when Trump once again tried to take credit for a lower unemployment rate among African-Americans.

“The whole idea was to show support for Africa, particularly after the President called Africa and Haiti s-holes,” Rep. Maxine Waters told theGrio. “We thought it would be important for us to demonstrate our support in some way.”

Respect.

President Trump Addresses The Nation In His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Photo: Getty

