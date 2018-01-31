The Congressional Black Caucus Rocked Kente Cloth To Protest Racist Trump

If you watched last night’s State of the Union, besides the outright lies spewing from the alleged POTUS’ mouth, you may have noticed some Congressmen and Congresswomen wearing kente cloth. They were members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), and the gear was to protest Trump calling African nations, and other countries, “sh*tholes.”

Some members wore stoles while other wore ties. They were all fly.

And also very weary of the jig by the looks on their faces. Especially when Trump once again tried to take credit for a lower unemployment rate among African-Americans.

The black unemployment rate fell from 16.5% to 7.8% from January 2011 –January 2017. Now it’s 6.8%. Thank President Obama – not @realDonaldTrump. #ThanksObama #AYearofTrump — Black Caucus (@OfficialCBC) January 30, 2018

“The whole idea was to show support for Africa, particularly after the President called Africa and Haiti s-holes,” Rep. Maxine Waters told theGrio. “We thought it would be important for us to demonstrate our support in some way.”

Respect.

#SOTU: Black lawmakers wear kente cloth to protest Trump's vulgar comment on Africa https://t.co/0zwcg5M5C6 — Black Caucus (@OfficialCBC) January 31, 2018

Photo: Getty