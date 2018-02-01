Troy Ave Hints At Testifying Against Taxstone, Twitter Fries Him Like Baloney

Brooklyn tough guy rapper Troy Ave and his beef with Taxstone won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. After suggesting on a new track that he’d take the stand against Tax, Twitter has been frying the self-proclaimed “Harry Powder” like hood baloney on Twitter since hearing the bars.

On his latest drop “2 Legit 2 Quit,” the slick talk starts out the gate with Troy Ave getting autobiographical with the bars and even talking about the attempt on his life while sitting in his Maserati. But around the 00: 57-minute mark, Ave hints at taking the stand against Taxstone, who is accused of killing Ave’s bodyguard, Banga, during the 2016 Irving Plaza incident.

“I’m only loyal to my fam, middle finger from the stand,” Ave raps as the animated version of himself literally performs the actions rapped. Taxstone, currently in the bing for his alleged involvement in the Irving Plaza shooting, has been in prison for a grip now and his legal issues are far from over if Ave’s raps are to be believed.

On Twitter, fans have been clapping at Troy Ave’s willingness to take the stand with the usual “snitch” and “rat” insults coming forth. We’ve collected the best of the responses below and on the following pages.

Troy Ave is a rapper…. Y'all holding him to standards y'all shouldn't be holding him to… Stop believing these rappers, they're ALL liars. Never forget, Big Sean made a song called "Ass"…. His last two girlfriends are Ariana Grande and Jhene Aiko. — I grew up in the 90's….. (@SeanTheTerrible) February 1, 2018

Someone gotta tell Troy Ave he can’t be a civilian & a gangsta at the same time. — Dre. (@Blueraydre) January 31, 2018

Troy Ave Went Nino Brown Real Quick pic.twitter.com/rQO2hjzeGA — Take Me Serious (@StillDRUG) February 1, 2018

Troy Ave on his way home from his studio session pic.twitter.com/eAy4DCTOgj — Kenpachi (@Captainjayx) February 1, 2018

Photo: Getty

