Meet New York Snicker Thick Model Crisana Mariyah [PHOTOS]

Crisana Mariyah might be a veteran of the video vixen and urban modeling scene, but that’s not all she is. The dynamic New York native is also a notable brand ambassador and event host with no plans of stopping her grind anytime soon.

Crisana has appeared in the pages of Straight Stuntin’, Dynasty Series, and has appeared in a bevy of videos. With over 920,000 Instagram followers and a pretty active presence on the social media network, Crisana Mariyah still has what it takes to stand apart from the wannabe IG stars and the real ones.

Check out our latest Baes & Baddies entry, Crisana Mariyah, below and on the following pages.

Night time fun …. 😼slippery A post shared by Crisana〽️ariyah (@crisanamariyah) on Feb 5, 2018 at 8:01pm PST

Streets 94.5 A post shared by Crisana〽️ariyah (@crisanamariyah) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Low key A post shared by Crisana〽️ariyah (@crisanamariyah) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »