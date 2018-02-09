Meet New York Snicker Thick Model Crisana Mariyah [PHOTOS]

Home > News

Meet New York Snicker Thick Model Crisana Mariyah

This published model and brand ambassador has been around a few years and still shining.

Written By Lance Strong

Crisana Mariyah

Crisana Mariyah

Crisana Mariyah might be a veteran of the video vixen and urban modeling scene, but that’s not all she is. The dynamic New York native is also a notable brand ambassador and event host with no plans of stopping her grind anytime soon.

Crisana has appeared in the pages of Straight Stuntin’, Dynasty Series, and has appeared in a bevy of videos. With over 920,000 Instagram followers and a pretty active presence on the social media network, Crisana Mariyah still has what it takes to stand apart from the wannabe IG stars and the real ones.

Check out our latest Baes & Baddies entry, Crisana  Mariyah, below and on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

