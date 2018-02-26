Kash Doll Got Body To Go Along With The Bars [PHOTOS]

Kash Doll, and her rags to riches story, is mad inspirational and that’s culminated into a number of strong singles along with one of the most buzzworthy social media followings in the game. Some recent images posted by the “For Everbody” rapper has reminded many that there is much body to go along with the bars.

Hailing from Detroit‘s West Side, Kash Doll got her start in the game as a stripper and turned that fast cash into her music hustle, remixing Tinashe’s “2 On” to critical acclaim. Her single “For Everbody” solidified Kash as a serious force in the music scene after some early battles with the business. Today, Kash uses her popularity and rallies her 2 million Instagram followers around some of her causes while also continuing to stunt for the masses when needed.

Some might remember seeing Kash Doll’s name after Royce Da 5’9 blasted the decision to give the Spirit of Detroit Award to Cardi B instead of the hometown star late last year and called the move “disrespectful.”

The award going to Cardi didn’t slow down Kash Doll’s movement, salute to her. And you can definitely see why she made as much as $26,000 in one night, phew.

Check out the Black American Doll herself, Kash Doll, below and on the following pages.

