Cardi B Debut Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Is Out Next Week

Cardi B isn't getting caught up in rap star distractions.

Cardi B wasn’t kidding when she said she was holed up working on her debut. Taking to Twitter, the Bronx rapper announced her debut, Invasion Of Privacy, will be out next week. 

“My album “INVASION OF PRIVACY” will be out APRIL 6!👌🏽👌🏽Thanks for the love❤,” tweeted Cardi today (March 26) along with a photo fo the album cover.

Despite her fiancee beefing with an alleged momma and rumors of her own pregnancy. Cardi is still hella focused.

Cardi B will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on 7. Perfect timing.

