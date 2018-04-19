Tiffany Haddish Lands On The Cover Of TIME 100

Tiffany Haddish continues her ascent into stardom, which helped her land one of the six cover of this year’s TIME magazine’s The 100 Most Influential People issue. Joining Haddish are two other women of color in activist Tarana Burke, and entertainer Jennifer Lopez.

Kevin Hart writes the entry for Haddish, with the pair set to co-star in the upcoming movie Night School. Dating back to Haddish’s early start in comedy, Hart reminisces about first meeting the charismatic and hilarious actress and notes her humble beginnings.

“Tiffany is bringing a whole new level of fresh to the comedy scene. She’s just so authentic and unfiltered. You never know what’s going to come out of her mouth. And you can tell she’s having fun—she’s seen a time when things couldn’t get any worse, and she’s giving it all she has,” Hart wrote.

Photo: Getty