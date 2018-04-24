Home > News

Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Could Finally Lose ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ LP

After being banned by the securities industry, New York state tax officials are going after the Pharma Bro's assets.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Jury Deliberations Continue In Martin Shkreli Securities Fraud Trial

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli still has to contend with authorities, even as he serves as a seven-year prison sentence. With the securities industry banning him, it’s come out that Shkreli could finally lose the highly-coveted Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album from The Wu-Tang Clan, along with Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V among other assets over back taxes owed to New York state.

CNBC reports:

New York state tax officials could be headed to a fight with federal prosecutors over who will get “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli’s Wu-Tang Clan album, Picasso painting and cash even as regulators reveal that Shrkreli had agreed to be barred from the securities industry.

In a new court filing, New York’s attorney general said state tax authorities are entitled to first dibs on more than $480,000 out of the nearly $7.4 million convicted fraudster Shkreli was ordered to forfeit to the federal government.

AG Eric Schneiderman said that because of a pending lien for back taxes, state officials have “priority” over the federal government’s claim to “substitute assets” belonging to Shkreli that a judge ruled could be seized to satisfy the forfeiture award.

Those assets include the one-of-a-kindWu-Tang album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” the Lil Wayne album “Tha Carter V,” the Picasso, as well as $5 million held in an E-Trade brokerage account.

At this point, the value of the albums probably wouldn’t be enough to offset whatever debt Shkreli owns so let ’em go already, bro!

Photo: Getty

