Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Could Finally Lose ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ LP

Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli still has to contend with authorities, even as he serves as a seven-year prison sentence. With the securities industry banning him, it’s come out that Shkreli could finally lose the highly-coveted Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album from The Wu-Tang Clan, along with Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V among other assets over back taxes owed to New York state.

CNBC reports:

New York state tax officials could be headed to a fight with federal prosecutors over who will get “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli’s Wu-Tang Clan album, Picasso painting and cash even as regulators reveal that Shrkreli had agreed to be barred from the securities industry.

In a new court filing, New York’s attorney general said state tax authorities are entitled to first dibs on more than $480,000 out of the nearly $7.4 million convicted fraudster Shkreli was ordered to forfeit to the federal government.

AG Eric Schneiderman said that because of a pending lien for back taxes, state officials have “priority” over the federal government’s claim to “substitute assets” belonging to Shkreli that a judge ruled could be seized to satisfy the forfeiture award.

Those assets include the one-of-a-kindWu-Tang album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” the Lil Wayne album “Tha Carter V,” the Picasso, as well as $5 million held in an E-Trade brokerage account.

At this point, the value of the albums probably wouldn’t be enough to offset whatever debt Shkreli owns so let ’em go already, bro!

—

Photo: Getty