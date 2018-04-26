President Trump’s Favorite Coons Diamond & Silk Deliver False Statements Under Oath

Just when we thought President Donald Trump‘s coon parade couldn’t do any more damage, YouTube Cheeto Chump shoe-shiners Diamond and Silk decided to ask Kanye West and CyHi The Pyrnce to hold their beers and wigs. The women appeared before members of Congress earlier today (April) and issued several false statements under oath.

The Hill reports:

Democrats clashed with conservative YouTube megastars Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson — better known as “Diamond and Silk” — over alleged social media bias against them during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, bashed the entire premise of the hearing during his remarks.

“[Republicans] have prioritized this spectacle over every other kind of conversation we should be having today and we should have been having for the past year,” Nadler said.

The New York lawmaker said that claims that YouTube personalities had been censored or discriminated against by the social media platforms didn’t stand up to any scrutiny, nor did broader claims of conservative bias.

One instance of a false statment was the claim that the pair were never paid by the Trump campaign, which was proven to be an incorrect statement. The women also claimed they were blocked from Facebook and stood by this despite being unable to prove anything of the sort.

Alarmingly, Diamond and Silk truly tried to frame this as a war between liberals and conservatives, pointing to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg using his social media platform to advance political advantage.

Basically, these two old buzzards just plain don’t get the fact that algorithms are a thing and, despite their popularity with the right, they’re not as popular as Fox News would have them believe.

"This is a stupid and ridiculous hearing," Rep. @tedlieu says at House Judiciary hearing on social media, which has featured tense exchanges with Diamond and Silk. https://t.co/CFdzczE0fE pic.twitter.com/hdqaAdHqWI — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 26, 2018

