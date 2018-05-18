Nike Wins The Domain Rights To 20 Fake Sneaker Sites

Unfortunately, bandooloo gear isn’t going anywhere. One of the most celebrated clothing brands did however just win big against several high profile bootleg shoe e-stores.

According to a new report from IPPro The Internet, Nike has just won judgment against 20 sites that reportedly were peddling fake Nike sneakers. The suit alleged that online retailers such as nikeairmax97.com, shopsnikeukoutlet.com, and nike-trademark.com were infringing on their name with the goal of selling knockoffs.

The ruling will transfer the domains in question over to Nike. Sole panelist Wilson Pinheiro Jabur detailed that the original registering party, Gueijuan Xu, acted with ill intent. “The complainant’s mark is one of the most valuable trademarks in the world, and the respondent reproduced the complainant’s well-known logo and products in some of the web pages to which Internet users are redirected.”

Via Sole Collector

—

Photo: Jordan Brand