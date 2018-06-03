Lil Uzi Vert Tried To Bless Rich the Kid With The Fade at a Starbucks

Lil Uzi Vert and Rich the Kid have been beefing on record for some time. However, Uzi brought Rich the smoke at a Starbucks, the latter wasn’t ready for the fade.

It started on the streets of Philly — Uzi’s hometown. Rich was in town to perform at the Roots Picnic Festival, where Uzi was slated to perform as well.

Check out the video .. Uzi confronts Rich, who then scampers away. But it doesn’t end there. There was a full-on melee at a nearby Starbucks.

The feud was triggered 3 years ago, when Uzi signed with DJ Drama’s Imprint. It didn’t sit well with Rich, who wanted Uzi to sign with him.

From the looks of the clip below, Uzi was ready for all the smoke.

Despite the drama, and the rain both Uzi and Rich performed at the Roots Picnic as planned.

