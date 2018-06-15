The OG Plug eBay To Launch First-Ever Community Sneaker Drop

On the hunt for some sneaker grails? Well if you are, you might want to listen up because, eBay, the original plug, is launching the first-ever community sneaker drop.

Mark your calendars sneakerheads.

eBay is inviting sneaker collectors to list their most exclusive kicks on their online marketplace. Wednesday, June 27 at 7:00 a.m. PST they will drop a curated collection featuring those rare gems, trending styles, and grails on eBay.com/SneakerDrop. While on the hub, customers can expect exclusive prices and free shipping on selected styles of sneakers from Reebok, Adidas and Stadium Goods.

eBay also announced the creation of a custom installation in partnership with streetwear artist Joshua Vides. For one night only, you can check it out at Stadium Goods’ flagship location in NYC when it makes it debut. If you are eager to see what eBay and Vides created, you will be able to get a first look at the installation on eBay’s social channels on June 26th.

Sneaker shopping online is convenient but can be oh so frustrating when it comes to trying to land highly sought after sneakers. Sneaker brands try to appease the masses through their own retail apps but the struggle is very real come launch day. Hopefully, eBay’s new hub can alleviate some of that stress and help get those sneakers in the hands of collectors at a reasonable resale price.

—

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty