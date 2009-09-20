Del The Funky Homosapien Hit By Drunk Driver

Although statewide driving under the influence accidents are reportedly down in Colorado, Oakland, and California, rapper Del Tha Funky Homosapien was recently injured in a drunk driving accident en route to Denver on September 18th, 2009.

Del The Funky Homosapien and his crew members were reportedly rear ended by a drunk driver in an Escalade.

Del was said to be sleeping at the time of impact and was not driving. He and his crew only suffered minor injuries although he and another companion suffered from whiplash. The rap veteran was forced to cancel his tour date in Denver though he has already planned to make up the date in November.

Del was touring the U.S. on the Funkman Tour in support of his new album FunkMan (The Stimulus Package) which is available on his website http://delthefunkyhomosapien.bandcamp.com/ for free.

Del The Funky Homosapien debuted at the tender age of 17 after being put on by his cousin Ice Cube. Del is also a member of the highly esteemed West Coast crew Hieroglyphics. The group came out in the 90’s as a markedly non-gansta response to a burgeoning West Coast scene. Del released two records on Elektra, I Wish My Brother George Was Here (1991) and No Need For Alarm (1993) as well as a gang of independent releases since he debuted.