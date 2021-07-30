DaBaby Is Down Bad With Response To Questlove’s Criticism

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby is on a serious downward slide after his homophobic comments made at Rolling Loud earlier in the week, this time pretending that he doesn’t know who Questlove is after the drummer blasted him for his behavior.

In a series of Instagram stories that he put out Thursday night (July 29), the North Carolina rapper mocked The Roots drummer claiming he didn’t know who he was. “I ain’t even tryna be funny when I say… I do not know who dis n—a is dawg,” he wrote. “And I do not care ’bout losing you as a fan my boy lol @questlove. You or any other n—a who wanna play follow the leader. This superstar was a fan of is stand up n—a, yeen never seen one of these huh?.”

The immediate response on social media was swift, with people clowning the rapper while showing photos of him performing with The Roots and Questlove on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Questlove took to Instagram this past Wednesday (July 28) to condemn DaBaby for his remarks in a lengthy post.

He began with talking about his ideal Summer of Soul artist inspired by his hit documentary list before addressing the homophobic rant, stating he wasn’t trying to be a “performative smurf” looking to create clickbait. “Right is right & his actions are wrong,” the five-time Grammy winner went on to write.

After the controversy of the comments DaBaby made at Rolling Loud Miami this past Sunday (July 25th), the backlash has been swift and heavy, with Dua Lipa and Sir Elton John among other entertainers weighing in. The “Masterpiece” rapper has also seen his pockets take a hit, with the Parklife Festival in Manchester, England dropping him from the lineup yesterday.