Pop Smoke ft. Dua Lipa “Demeanor,” Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin “We Win” & More | Daily Visuals 7.29.21

Is it us or we getting a lot more Pop Smoke visuals now that he’s gone than we were when he was still alive and breathing? We don’t know but regardless we’ll take ‘em.

Releasing another posthumous visuals for Pop Smoke, today we get blessed with the visuals for the Dua Lipa assisted “Demeanor” which is set in the Renaissance era where everyone wore white wigs (yes including men), while Pop’s likeness graces a stunning portrait which depicts him as a deity. Pretty dope ish.

Back in 2021 Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin take to the court to drop the gospel of King James and play clips from Space Jam 2 as they rock the house for the clip to “We Win.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from IDK, Eli Fross, and more.

POP SMOKE FTO DUA LIPA – “DEMEANOR”

LIL BABY & KIRK FRANKLIN – “WE WIN”

IDK – “DOGS DON’T LIE”

ELI FROSS – “LACED”

MASEGO – “MYSTERY LADY”

LIGHTSKINKEISHA – “BLUE HUNNIDS”

CICO P FT. MAXO KREAM – “DIRTY”