Big Boi Announces Australian Tour Dates

Big Boi To Tour In Australia

Big Boi is taking his talents overseas now that the Outkast legend is scheduled for a series of tour dates in Australia.

Big, who’s said to be working on a follow up to his Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty album, will be joined by Theophilus London for a series of small dates in August and September.

The dates are presented by Niche Productions, triple j, MTV & Lifelounge.

Check out Big’s Australian tour dates below:

Fri 26 Aug – The Tivoli, Brisbane (Tickets from Ticketek)

Sat 27 Aug – Enmore Theatre, Sydney (Tickets from Ticketek)

Fri 2 Sep – The Palace, Melbourne (Tickets from Ticketmaster)

Sat 3 Sep – Metro City, Perth (Tickets from Moshtix)





Niche Productions is providing a discount code for fans of the ATL rapper.

For more information click here.