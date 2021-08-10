Shots, Shots, Shots: Miami’s Club LIV Nightclub Offering Party Goers The COVID-19 Vaccine

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Florida’s bonehead Governor Ron DeSantis is slacking when it comes to encouraging Floridians to get vaccinated. Miami hotspot Club LIV is stepping up big time with an unexpected promotion.

Casamigos Tequila is not the only thing you can get a shot off when you party at LIV Nightclub. You can also get the COVID-19 vaccine. To help encourage younger Americans to get vaccinated against the highly contagious virus, the popular Miami destination has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to attendees outside the club.

LIV, which is always frequented by Hip-Hop stars like Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Diddy, Nicki Minaj, and many more, has begun running a pop-up vaccination site over the weekend as cases of more virulent and dangerous Delta Variant continues to put its foot on the neck of Florida natives while Governor DeSantis refuses to allow local leaders and school districts to enforce mask mandates to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The state of Florida has been doing numbers in regards to people infected.

CNN reported on August 5th that Florida led the nation in new reported COVID cases and adult patients hospitalized with 12,373. The numbers haven’t gotten any better as the state is fully open, with residents still living as if we’re not in the middle of a pandemic. The U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, Florida reported 23,903 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (Aug.6), eclipsing the previous day’s record of 22,783 new cases.

One CNN commentator pointed out the viral load is so high in Florida that if it were another country, the United States would consider banning training travel from Florida to the United States.

LIV’s owner David Grutman expressed excitement about the vaccination drive, which he partnered with CDR Health. If people continue to come out and party even in the middle of a pandemic, he wants to ensure that his business doesn’t stay open. “We are excited, we want to stay open, and we know the only way to make that happen is if people get vaccinated, so we want to make it as accessible as possible,” he stated.

LIV is one of the few nightspots that survived the initial shutdown at the onset of the pandemic. Hence, it’s understandable Grutman, who also opened up the Good Time hotel with Pharrell Williams in 2020, is not trying to see his business shuttered.

We applaud his effort to get young unvaccinated adults to take the COVID-19 vaccine because they are currently occupying ICUs across the country and in his state. Grutman is not alone either, Cleve Mash of Clematis Social is also doing the same by offering to waive door fees to clubgoers who can show proof they are fully vaccinated, and blessing vaccinated workers with $200 bonuses.

Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty