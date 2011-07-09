50 Cent & Shawty Lo Talk G-Unit Deal [Audio]

50 Cent & Shawty Lo Discuss $10 Million Venture

50 Cent and new G-Unit signee Shawty Lo made their rounds on Atlanta airwaves on Friday to talk about their new joint venture.

As previously reports, Atlanta rapper Shawty Lo announced the joint partnership between his own label D4L Records and 50 Cent’s powerhouse imprint G-Unit.

“When you say that, people think Shawty Lo is signed to G-Unit, when Shawty Lo is signed to D4L through G-Unit,” 50 explained to Hot 107.9 radio hosts The Durrty Boyz. “My reason for signing with 50 is I feel like he’s a marketing genius,” Shawty Lo added. “I’ve been watching him since he first came in the game, before I even thought about being a rapper. But to make it short and simple, I signed a big deal with 50, a $10 million deal. And if that ain’t enough, he’s sitting right beside me, so lets get it.”

Listen to 50 Cent & Shawty Lo’s Hot 107.9 interview below:

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/07/shawtylo_50cent1.mp3

50 and Lo also stopped by Atlanta radio station V-103, and that audio is also posted.

Listen to 50 Cent & Shawty Lo’s V-103 interview below:

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/07/50_shawtylov103.mp3

Also, click to the link below to view our exclusive video interview with Shawty Lo, where he talked about his signing.