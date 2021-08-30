Say Her Name 5 Times: ‘Candyman’ Becomes First Film Directed By A Black Woman To Top The Box Office

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nia DaCosta has made history with her Candyman film.

The polarizing direct sequel to the 1992 horror film directed by DaCosta and co-written by Jordan Peele took the top spot over the weekend in the U.S., bringing in approximately $22,370,000, easily surpassing initial projections of $15 million. The movie’s impressive showing at the box office, Candyman surpassed Ryan Reynold’s love letter to sandbox games Free Guy, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Don’t Breathe 2, and The Suicide Squad.

With that amazing accomplishment, DaCosta’s Candyman became the first film directed by a Black woman to earn the top spot at the U.S. domestic box office. Fellow directors Ava DuVernay and Gina Prince-Blythewood came close to earning the no.2 spots with their films.

2021’s Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy, Teyonah Parris as Brianna Cartwright, Colman Domingo as William Burker, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Troy Cartwright, Kyle Kaminsky as Grady Greenberg, and Vanessa Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy. The film has been well-received by critics and is currently certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% score.

Also returning to the film is Tony Todd, who originally brought Daniel Robitaille/Candyman to life in 1992 and three other films, including DaCosta’s film. Speaking with Bloody Disgusting, Todd spoke on DaCosta helming the film and the fact he’s getting his own Funko.

“Nia DaCosta does a wonderful job directing, Jordan Peele wrote it. It’s in good hands. You know, I was really thrilled to see that A Quiet Place opened strongly, $48 million or something. So that’s a good sign for us. If it’s successful, no one knows what’s going to happen. Maybe there will be more, and maybe that’ll be the end.” He further added, “You know, after almost thirty years of carrying that character to conventions and interacting with fans, it’s nice to finally have a new chapter to discuss. And new Funkos! I finally get my own official Funko.”

Despite all of the good news surrounding the movie, the film has been sparked plenty of discussion among moviegoers, with some people complaining the film focuses too much on gentrification and racism, and there is not enough horror. But, if you have seen the original film, you would know that was also the original premise.

Just saying.

Well, we are always rooting for everyone Black, sad we’re in 2021, and there are still things like this just now happening.

Congrats to Nia DaCosta and the cast and crew of Candyman. We can’t wait to see what she does with the next Captain Marvel film.

—

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty