Dave East & Harry Fraud ft. Kiign Shooter “Yeah I Know,” AZ “Just 4 You” & More | Daily Visuals 9.10.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dave East is a very proud Harlem representative but for his latest visuals the man decided to hit up Queensbridge to hold it down with his true blue crew.

Politicking in the projects that helped hold down the NY rap scene in the 90’s for his clip to the Kiing Shooter assisted “Yeah I Know,” Dave East and company sit on the benches of Queensbridge Houses where they sip some adult juice and puff on some trees because that’s what those benches are there for. At least that’s what we grew up feeling like.

Back in his own projects, Hip-Hop OG AZ shows just how far he’s come in life and in his clip to “Just 4 You” holds down his projects with his old school crew before taking to a private boat with a bottle and hella smoke. Doe or Die doesn’t get enough love, b. That is all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Millyz featuring Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, and more.

DAVE EAST & HARRY FRAUD FT. KIING SHOOTER – “YEAH I KNOW”

AZ – “JUST 4 YOU”

MILLYZ FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BENNY BLANCO”

TERMANOLOGY & AMADEUS FT. CHRIS RIVERS – “SUPERIORITY COMPLEX”

FIVIO FOREIGN – “STORY TIME”

CALBOY – “SHE KNOWS”

RICK HYDE – “SARAH FREESTYLE”

TNE JAYPEE – “FIRST DAY OUT”