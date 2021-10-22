Swedish Mafia & The Weeknd “Moth To A Flame,” Don Toliver ft. Travis Scott “Flocky Flocky” & More | Daily Visuals 10.22.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Now that The Weeknd is done walking around looking like he was stomped out by a gang of soccer players, the Canadian crooner is back on his sexy ish and in his latest feature he goes all out with the eroticism.

Linking up with the Swedish Mafia for the visuals to “Moth To A Flame,” The Weekend plays the cut somewhere while an orgy plays out and countless naked people get familiar with each other before things get extremely weird and everyone is suddenly looking like The Walking Dead or something.

Else where Don Toliver continues his ascension in the rap game and in his clip to “Flocky Flocky” is joined by Travis Scott after eating chicken wings next to a big booty twerking in his face. He ain’t pay that booty no mind. Musta been the lemon pepper flavored wings.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y, Lakeyah, and more.

SWEDISH MAFIA & THE WEEKND – “MOTH TO A FLAME”

DON TOLIVER FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “FLOCKY FLOCKY”

CURREN$Y – “GAME TAPES 2”

LAKEYAH – “LOVING ME”

BBYAFRICKA FT. LIL YACHTY – ‘DEAD TO ME”