HHW’s Throw Back Wednesday…Some Stories You May Have Missed

Jadakiss: The Pulse of New York Hip-Hop Returns Read Here

Ace Hood: The Miami Upstart Unveils Miami’s Gutta Side Read Here

Michael Steele: Luring Blacks To Republican Party With Fried Chicken & Potato Salad Read Here

DJ P-Cutta: The Man Behind “The Street Wars” Mixtape Series Speaks Read Here

Bangin Candy: “Shanbonita”: Take A Look at Who Soulja Boy’s “Kissing Through The Phone” Read Here

Warren Ballentine: What The Truthfighter Really Feels About Rap Music Read Here

Mike Jones: The Voice of H-Town Returns Read Here

The Write Of Freedom: How Dwayne Betts Went From Prison To Graduating From University of Maryland Read Here

Fabolous Drops Movie With Loso’s Way Release Read Here

Two Chicago Men Freed After Wrongfully Imprisoned For 20 Years Read Here

