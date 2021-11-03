Peep The New Trailer To ‘Morbius’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With word that the MCU’s Spider-Man and Sony’s Venom on a collision course in the near future with the Multverse about to pop off in the next Spider-Man film, it’s the perfect time to release the trailer for another Spidey villain cinematic debut.

In the newest trailer to Sony’s Morbius, we get our best look at Jared Leto’s iteration of the classic Spider-Man villain, and with it quite a few Spider-Man and Venom references that’s sure to excite comic book fanboys across the board. Demonstrating how Dr. Michael Morbius transformed his human form into a vampire like being using cave bats to help cure him from a disease that rendered him crippled, the trailer goes on to give nods Spider-Man in the background with Michael Keaton (the MCU version of Vulture?) telling Morbius they should “stay in touch.”

Later on in the trailer the hero/villain is asked who he is and comedically answers “I am Venom,” before stating, “I’m just kidding. It’s Dr. Michael Morbius at your service.” Catching bodies and struggling with his thirst for blood, it will be interesting to see how Morbius ends up handling his internal struggle to be a good man who saves lives while having to drink blood just to live.

Morbius is supposed to take place in the Venom universe that Sony established a few years ago, so it should be interesting to see if it wanders into the Marvel Multiverse territory that was teased during the post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Check out the trailer to Morbius below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it drops next January.