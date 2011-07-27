Lauryn Hill Gives Birth To Baby Boy Marley But Doesn’t Confirm Child’s Father

Who Is Lauryn Hill’s Baby Daddy?

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley don’t care what you think of them.

Or maybe they do but they want to mislead you.

While Lauryn is celebrating the birth of her sixth child, she and Rohan have made it their business to confuse the public by sending cryptic messages out that neither deny or confirm that “Baby Boy Marley” is indeed related to the late Bob.

After Rohan made numerous statements that he was not expecting a child, he recently went on Twitter and congratulated his baby mama with these words,

“I’m forwarding all well wishes to Ms. Hill on the birth of her new son. I’m sure she’ll appreciate the love being sent to her RASTAFARI R.M.”

So just when you think it’s all settled, he said “her new son,” he sent her wishes via a social network, he called her “Ms. Hill,” Lauryn sends out her own strange message.

“Mr. Marley and I have a long and complex history about which MANY inaccuracies have been reported since the beginning. To speculate without the facts can only cause people to form WRONG conclusions. We both value privacy and for that reason defend and preserve our right to it. Contrary to the numerous reports, Mr. Marley did not abandon me while pregnant with his child. We have had long periods of separation over the years but our 5 children together remain a joy to both of us. Thank you for your concern and I appreciate all of the well wishes regarding the birth of my new son. Until next time, Ms. Hill.”

Maybe she meant to say “this child” instead 0f “his child.”

If she’s Ms. Hill, why is the child “Baby Boy Marley?”

And wouldn’t this child give them more than five together?

Answer these if you want, it seems like part of their plan. Good job guys.