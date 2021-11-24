Clap For Him: JAY-Z Surpasses Quincy Jones To Become The Most Grammy Nominated Artist Ever

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

JAY-Z is having himself one hell of a year because the accomplishments keep rolling in.

The Grammy nominations were revealed on Tuesday (Nov.24). The living Hip-Hop legend from Brooklyn has become one the most-nominated artists in Grammy Awards history after receiving three Grammy nods. JAY-Z passed Quince Jones. Before the news, the rapper and iconic multihyphenate both had 80 nominations.

The news comes fresh off JAY-Z’s historic induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the release of The Harder They Fall, the Netflix film he produced that is garnering a lot of buzz in Hollywood. JAY-Z hasn’t released a solo project since 2017’s 4:44. His nominations come in the way of guest features on his “little brother,” Kanye West’s Album of The Year contender DONDA, and the late DMX’s posthumous effort, Exodus.

The Grammys and JAY-Z have had a very complicated relationship. JAY-Z boycotted music’s biggest night in 1999. His album Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life earned him two Grammy nods plus one for his timeless bop “Money Aint Thang” featuring So So Def general Jermaine Dupri. Jigga didn’t bless the awards show with his presence, but he did win that year. He later revealed his absence was due to him boycotting because the Recording Academy didn’t nominate DMX, who had two no.1 albums that year.

JAY-Z did take home Gramophone Awards or, as he hilariously called them, “sippy cups” in 2009, 2010, and 2012. It looked like Hov’s relationship with The Grammys was on the mend, but in 2017, he was egregiously shut out in all eight categories he was nominated in for his album 4:44. JAY-Z voiced his displeasure on “Ape Shit,” a song off his joint effort, Everything Is Love with his wife, Beyoncé.

On the song, he famously rapped, “Tell the Grammy’s fuck that 0 for 8 shit/ Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apeshit?”

So it will be interesting to see if JAY-Z and Beyoncé show up to The Grammys when it airs live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2022.

As for the other nominees on the night, R&B sensation H.E.R. racked up eight nominations. Fellow Filipina artist Saweetie landed two nominations, including Best New Artist. Silk Sonic could also potentially have a good night thanks to their smash hit “Leave The Door Open.” Lil Nas X also landed nominations in three big categories, Record of The Year, Album of The Year, and Best Music Video for his smash hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Our favorite hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion , just keeps on winning picked up a nomination for “Thot Shit.

Jon Batiste leads all with a staggering 11 nominations, and Doja Cat and Justin Bieber each have an impressive eight nominations.

You can peep the complete list of nominations from categories we care about below.

Record Of The Year “I Still Have Faith in You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic Album Of The Year “We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero,” Lil Nas X

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore,” Taylor Swift

“Donda,” Kanye West Song Of The Year “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic Best New Artist Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie Producer of The Year, Non-Classical Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed Best Spoken Word Album “Aftermath,” LeVar Burton

“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis,” Don Cheadle

“Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago,” J. Ivy

“8:46,” Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

“A Promised Land,” Barack Obama Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media “Cruella,” Various Artists

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Various Artists

“In The Heights,” Various Artists

“One Night In Miami…,” Various Artists

“Respect,” Jennifer Hudson

“Schmigadoon! Episode 1,” Various Artists

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Andra Day Best Music Video “Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X Best R&B Performance “Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan Best R&B Song “Damage,” H.E.R.

“Good Days,” SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan Best Progressive R&B Album “New Light,” Eric Bellinger

“Something to Say,” Cory Henry

“Mood Valiant,” Hiatus Kaiyote

“Table for Two,” Lucky Daye

“Dinner Party: Dessert,” Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay,” Masego Best Rap Performance “Family Ties” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion Best Melodic Rap Performance “Pride Is the Devil,” J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby Best Rap Song “Bath Salts,” DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

“My Life,” J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray Best Rap Album “The Off-Season,” J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“King’s Disease II,” Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

“Donda,” Kanye West Best Pop Solo Performance “Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo Best Pop Duo/Group Performance “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA Best Pop Vocal Album “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo Best Global Music Album “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti

“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

“Essence,” Wizkid featuring Tems Best Global Music Performance “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti

“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo Congrats to everyone nominated for the complete list of Grammy nominations, head here.

—

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty