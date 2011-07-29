Watch The Throne: The Best Photos Of Jay-Z & Kanye West

The Best Photos Of Jay-Z & Kanye West
Lets be clear, just because Jay-Z and Kanye West decided to name their album Watch The Throne, doesn’t mean we just started watching them.
As two of the greatest MCs to ever pick up a microphone, from videos to magazines to shows to blogs, Jay & ‘Ye have been two of the most watched rappers ever.
As a tribute to Jay-Z and Kanye, and in anticipation of their upcoming album, here is a gallery dedicated to The Throne.
