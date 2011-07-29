CLOSE
HomeNews

Watch The Throne: The Best Photos Of Jay-Z & Kanye West

Leave a comment

The Best Photos Of Jay-Z & Kanye West

Lets be clear, just because Jay-Z and Kanye West decided to name their album Watch The Throne, doesn’t mean we just started watching them.

As two of the greatest MCs to ever pick up a microphone, from videos to magazines to shows to blogs, Jay & ‘Ye have been two of the most watched rappers ever.

As a tribute to Jay-Z and Kanye, and in anticipation of their upcoming album, here is a gallery dedicated to The Throne.

Hit the numbered pages to view.

G.O.O.D. Music , Jay-Z Kanye West , Jay-Z Kanye West Watch The Throne , Jay-Z Kanye West Watch The Throne album , Kanye West , roc nation , The Throne , watch the throne

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close