The Game Speaking On “Uncle Otis,” Dissing Jay-Z, Kreayshawn & Big Sean With The Breakfast Club [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interviews The Game

Compton, Cali rapper The Game stopped by Power 105.1 for an interview with the Breakfast Club this morning.

During the interview, Game talked about his recent “Uncle Otis” track, and spoke about his jabs at Jay-Z, Big Sean and Kreayshawn.

“I just felt like doing it,” Game said. “You know me, I never had to explain myself to nobody, not even Charlamagne Tha God. I felt like if I woke up and felt like doing ‘Uncle Otis, Jr.’ tomorrow, that’s what I’ma do.”

Game also touched on his new album, relationship with Dr. Dre and his troubled manager Jimmy Henchmen.

Watch the interview here:

