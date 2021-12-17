Ye Think?: Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign Was Run By GOP Operatives: Report

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West tells anyone who asks that he’s a proud independent or free thinker. However, when it comes to his failed Presidential bid, the receipts say the campaign was actually being run by GOP elites despite its claim of being “independent.”

Ye was potentially being exploited by a political party known for lusting after power no matter how nefarious the means? You shouldn’t be shocked if you’ve been paying attention.

The Daily Beast reports that new documents confirm that although Kanye West’s campaign was promoted as an “independent” effort, it actually received millions of dollars in services and support from the “GOP Elite,” some of which were on Donald Trump’s payroll. Ye’s actions, even if he was blissfully ignorant of them, actually may turn out to be federal law violations, too.

At the heart of Kanye’s political operation was Holtzman Vogel, one of the most powerful and well-connected law firms serving major Republican political and nonprofit organizations today. And weaved throughout his campaign, whether the multi-platinum rapper realized it or not, were Republican operatives who may have been less interested in seeing a President West than in re-electing President Donald Trump.

Paul S. Ryan, vice president of government watchdog Common Cause, called the revelations “a big deal.”

“The importance of disclosure in this matter can’t be overstated,” Ryan told The Daily Beast. “It’s no secret that Kanye West’s candidacy would have a spoiler effect, siphoning votes from Democrat Joe Biden. Voters had a right to know that a high-powered Republican lawyer was providing legal services to Kanye—and federal law requires disclosure of such legal work.”

Federal disclosures also show the campaign enlisted legal services from an array of firms with links to Trump and the Republican Party—including leading voter fraud conspiracy theorists and more than a half-dozen legal practices which went on to push baseless election fraud lawsuits on behalf of Trump or the GOP.

So basically, Ye’s campaign was intricately and intimately in league with the Ops. The same people who were looking to re-elect that white supremacist President Donald Trump who’s claims of a rigged election continue to be proven false, helped Ye’s campaign knowing damn well it was strictly to help their Orange Overlord’s cause, not the rapping fella.

Despite clearly being used as a pawn, Ye recently said he’s still all about the red cap during his now-infamous Drink Champs interview. In the past, Ye denied the GOP funded his Presidential ambitions. Then he also claimed he was running as a Biden spoiler and he only made it onto a dozen or so state ballots, so there’s that. Maybe one day Ye will get, maybe he won’t, but the facts will remain.