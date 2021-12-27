Surprise: Warner Bros. Blesses Us With New Trailer For ‘The Batman’ Featuring More Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A surprise new trailer for The Batman is a great late Christmas present.

Dubbed “The Bat and The Cat,” this latest trailer gives us our best look at the dynamic between Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. It also gives us more insight into The Riddler’s diabolical plan for the Dark Knight and his beloved Gotham City.

This surprising look at the highly-anticipated film opens up with Bruce Wayne speaking with Jayme Lawson’s Bella Reál. The mayoral candidate doesn’t bite her tongue when she accuses the recluse billionaire playboy of not doing enough for Gotham City. The irony is she has no idea he’s out here beating the daylight out of crooks and cleaning up the streets.

The film’s villain, The Riddler, also gets some shine. We are treated to a message he left for the caped crusader. We even see the two of them video chatting with each other.

Last but certainly not least, we get even more of Kravitz’s eye-pleasing Catwoman. We learn that yes, she does own a bunch of stray felines, as expected, while telling Batman, “if we don’t stand up, no one will… The Bat and the Cat, it’s got a nice ring.” While it seems Batman and Catwoman will play nice in the film, the trailer also shows off some moments between them where they trade feet and fists.

The Batman is still slated for a March 4, 2022 release. You can peep the exciting trailer below.

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Batman