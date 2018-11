Singer Trey Songz and G.O.O.D. Music rapper Big Sean were in Atlanta last night, hosting a party in celebration of DJ Drama’s hit single “Oh My (Remix),” which features both of the young stars.

Rap group Travis Porter, Curren$y, Tity Boi, 8Ball, Cyhi Da Prynce and many more attended the event.

Take a look a few flicks take by Urban Party Life of last night’s party posted on the numbered pages.

