Freddie Gibbs Brings Out Curren$y In New Orleans

The Hot Spitta made a surprise appearance this week in New Orleans when he took the stage with CTE signee Freddie Gibbs at the House Of Blues.

Peep Curren$y and Gibbs as they perform “Scottie Pippen” in front of Spitta’s hometown crowd.

Also remember Freddie Gibbs’ Cold Day In Hell album and Curren$y’s Pilot Talk 3 are due out later this year.

