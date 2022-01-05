Early Morning Rowhouse Fire Leave 13 Dead In Philadelphia

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hearts are heavy in the Fairmount neighborhood in Philadelphia after a Wednesday morning (Jan. 5) rowhouse blaze left over a dozen dead, including children. Details are scant at the moment but officials say that they’re working to discover how this fire occurred.

A report from local ABC affiliate WPVI-TV goes into detail about the blaze which included information delivered to the outlet by officials from the Philadelphia Fire Department.

As it stands, seven children were among the 13 people who perished in the fire, and PFD authorities believe the number of fatalities may change as the recovery moves ahead.

According to reporters on the scene, it was learned that 18 people lived in a second-floor apartment of the three-story rowhouse, and eight others lived on the first floor of the development. Smoke detectors were present in the building but were not operational. Eight people were able to escape the blaze in total. Three of those individuals, including a minor, were hospitalized.

This story is still in development.

—

Photo: Getty