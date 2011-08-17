Drake Honored By Canada’s Walk Of Fame

Drake To Be Honored In Canada

Drake is still relatively still in the early stages of his music career, but that’s not stopping Canada from honoring the actor-turned-rapper with this year’s Allan Slaight award.

According to AllHipHop:

The rapper will be presented with the award, which is given to a young person in the country who makes a difference in the fields of sports, innovation, music, literature, film, visual or performing arts in philanthropy.

Drake will be given a $10,000 honorarium, which the rapper said would be presented to Dixon Hall, a community-based service that creates opportunities for people in low income neighborhoods around Toronto.

“I am a proud Canadian, and I am grateful to Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Slaight Foundation for this award,” Drake Told AllHipHop.com in a press release today (August 16th).

Drake will receive the $10,000 donation during Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards, which will air on Canadian TV networks Global and Slice.