For the past few years Cordae’s been one of the few up and coming rappers in this generation’s who’s been able to get much praise and respect from the OG lyricists from Hip-Hop’s Golden Era.

With his latest project, A Birds Eye View dropping today (Jan. 14), the young spitta swung through The Breakfast Club to talk about carving out his own niche in today’s era and growing as a person.

Fielding questions from Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, Cordae opens up about having his imprisoned brother spit some bars on his album to why his mother won’t quit her job even though he can support her at this point. Though it was a quick interview it was very informative and enlightening as to who Cordae is.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Cordae on The Breakfast Club.

Cordae’s brother opens up his new album spitting bars from jail. Apparently his brother got sentenced to 25 years in prison right after he had turned 18 back in 2017. Though it’s not his blood brother, they grew up in the same household since they were children and consider each other family like that.

