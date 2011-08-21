Affion Crockett Spoofs Jay-Z For Rapper’s Rocawear Ad [Video]

Jay-Z is obviously a man with a sense of humor now that he’s tapped comedian Affion Crockett to play him in his latest Rocawear ad.

And in it, we see the star of the “In The Flow” sketch comedy series donning a trademark baseball cap like Hov and rapping about the clothing line before breaking into a dance routine like Les Twins, the Hip-Hop dancers noted for Beyonce at the 2011 Billboard awards.

“Only rapper to rewrite fashion without a pen, No I.D. on the track…let the story begin,” he raps.

Check out Affion Crockett playing Hov below.