Kanye West & Big Sean Spotted Leaving The Studio

It’s been a very eventful few days for Kanye West. From taking to social media to complain about Kim Kardashian not letting him attend his daughter’s birthday party to having that guy Pete hire extra security after Kanye threatened to “beat” Davidson’s “ass” on a new song with The Game, Ye’s been making all kinds of noise these days.

But it seems like Kanye’s at least squashed some lingering drama he had with Big Sean as the two were recently spotted leaving the studio together in Los Angeles just a day ago. Apparently the two have reconciled their differences as Ye was the first to throw a shot across the bow when he called signing Big Sean the “worst” thing he ever did while talking to Nore on Drink Champs a few months back. Big Sean responded in a lengthy interview of his own where he revealed that Kanye owed him millions in unpaid royalties. Now it seems like things are on the up and up again between the two and we hope it stays that way as Ye has been known to unsuspectedly throw tantrums and burn bridges.

While it’s cool to see Kanye and Big Sean back in the studio together, it was interesting to see the star studded company they kept as Pusha T, French Montana, Five Foreign, Pressa, and Antonio Brown were also in attendance. Antonio Brown has hinted at something coming from him in the future and judging from how he handled his exit from his NFL team a few weeks back, he’s gonna need a new career going forward.

Whether to not this is for Ye’s upcoming sequel to Donda or just some regular get together remains to be seen but we’re just curious to see if Antonio Brown can rap at all. Just sayin.’