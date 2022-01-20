Cordae ft. H.E.R. & Lil Durk “Chronicle,” DaBaby “Couple Cubes Of Ice” & More | Daily Visuals 1.20.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cordae’s latest LP Bird’s Eye View has only been out a few days but already the young lyricist is busy bumping out visuals in support of his sophomore studio album.

Linking up with H.E.R. and Lil Durk for his latest visuals to “Chronicles,” Cordae hits up a diner where he gets on his cookin’ grizzly while H.E.R. and Lil Durk have heart-to-hearts with their significant others. Well, H.E.R. did. Lil Durk basically said “Yeah, you my ride or die. You good.”

DaBaby meanwhile hits up the club where he mends a broken woman’s heart whose man just left her (on account of her looking at DaBaby) in his clip for “Couple Cubes Of Ice.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Philthy Rich, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.

CORDAE FT. H.E.R. & LIL DURK – “CHRONICLES”

DABABY – “COUPLE CUBES OF ICE”

PHILTHY RICH – “MOTIVATIONAL PURPOSE”

DONB FT. MURKO – “NO FEELINGS”

REESE YOUNGN – “DARKNESS”

RON SUNO – “GOAT”

COOTIE – “ACTIN TOUGH”

EARL SWEATSHIRT – “TITANIC”

FLY ANAKIN – “NO DOUGH”