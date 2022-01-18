Joey Bada$$ “The Rev3nge,” Cordae ft. Gunna “Today” & More | Daily Visuals 1.18.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Joey Bada$$ might be good with that $2 million he said 50 Cent gave him to appear in Power Book 3, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving up his regular everyday gig as one of your favorite rappers in the game.

Today the Brooklynite returns to where it all started with some new visuals to “The Rev3nge” in which JB preaches to the choir in a house of God where he commits a sin or two before taking to the night in a limo looking like Nino Brown or something. Maybe this is his audition tape for the New Jack City remake.

Elsewhere Cordae continues to establish himself as one of the best lyricists of his generation and in his Gunna assisted clip to “Today” recreates moments from his youth to remind us he comes form humble beginnings.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Key Glock, EarthGang, and more.

JOEY BADA$$ – “THE REV3NGE”

CORDAE FT. GUNNA – “TODAY”

KEY GLOCK – “PROUD”

TYLA YAWEH FT. TRIPPIE REDD & PNB ROCK – “DO NO WRONG”

SLEDGREN, WIZ KHALIFA & LARRY JUNE – “CHIL WITH ME”

HOTBOII – “MY LIL BOY”

EARTHGANG – “ALL EYES ON ME”

D GOT BARS – “DREAMS”