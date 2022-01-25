Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Big Sean & More Announced As Performers At ‘iHeartRadio Living Black’ Event

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

iHeartRadio is providing the vibes right on time for Black History Month.

For its second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T,” enlisting Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox to hit the stage to perform their hits. The event, which is billed as “a month-long on-air celebration,” will also feature special appearances from Lizzo, John Legend, J. Cole, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas, and others.

If you’re excited at the lineup of talent that has been amassed and wondering where you can watch it, well, if you have a TikTok account, you can watch the stream on the popular social media platform. This will mark the first collaboration between TikTok and iHeartRadio. If you don’t want to create a TikTok account, you can catch the broadcast on iHeartMedia hip-hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app.

iHeartRadio on-air personalities, Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club as well as Big Boy will “honor trailblazers, modern history makers and future change-makers of Black culture.”

According to the announcement, the “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T” will “spotlight the power of Black culture — past, present, and future — throughout Black History Month in February. The month-long celebration will feature conversations that educate, inspire and celebrate the Black experience through a mix of custom audio tributes from artists, influencers, and thought leaders that will air across iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations in every format.”

“We are thrilled to once again honor Black History Month and Black culture through on-going and informative discussions about race and some very special performances during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black!,” Doc Wynter, president of hip-hop and R&B programming for iHeartMedia said, “We can’t think of a better way to spotlight our community than partnering with these incredible artists and trailblazers, as together we celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture with a month-long celebration that will culminate with a special event across iHeartRadio’s stations nationwide and on TikTok.”

The event will be produced by Emmy and Grammy award-winning producer Rikki Hughes of Magic Lemonade, who is also a 2022 AT&T Dream in Black Future Maker. iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T goes down on February 23 and will also live on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook beginning February 24 at 8 p.m. ET through March 6.

—

Photo: iHeartRadio / ‘iHeartRadio Living Black’ Event