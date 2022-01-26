Kool G Rap ft. Lil Fame & Freeway “Wiseguys,” Trippie Redd “Stoned” & More | Daily Visuals 1.26.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Many a Hip-Hop head knows that Kool G Rap is one of the Golden Era’s most overlooked and underappreciated artists as he’s never had that crossover commercial hit a la Jay-Z, Tupac or Notorious B.I.G., but the man is a Gawd to real ones and he’s returned to remind us of his deity status.

Linking up with fellow Hip-Hop OG’s, Lil Fame of M.O.P and Freeway for the visuals to “Wiseguys,” Kool G Rap takes it right back to the streets where work continues to get moved and toast continues to burn anyone trying to eat in his hood.

From the old school to the new, DaBaby keeps on his video grind and in the clip to “Hit” gets together with NBA YoungBoy to play with toy guns in a spacious room inside of someone’s mansion. Real random concept for a video but that’s Hip-Hop in 2022.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trippie Redd, Casino Jizzle, and more.

KOOL G RAP FT. LIL FAME & FREEWAY – “WISEGUYS”

DABABY & NBA YOUNGBOY – “HIT”

TRIPPIE REDD – “STONED”

CASINO JIZZLE – “LLC FREESTYLE”

DENZEL CURRY – “WALKIN”

OT THE REAL & DJ GREEN LANTERN – “PHILLY STREETS”

BLOCKBOY JB FT. EST GEE – “SMOKE”

DA YOUNGFELLAZ FT. UFO FEV – “GOAT TALK”