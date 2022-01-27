Karen KhroniKles: Sarah Palin Caught Raw Dogging Air In NYC After Positive COVID Test

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We just had to take a moment to point out the craven stupidity. Political doofus Sarah Palin was spotted eating out in New York City, despite a recent positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Yep, there was the former Vice Presidential candidate raw dogging air.

Reports TMZ:

Apparently, the whole “self-isolate if you test positive for COVID” thing, doesn’t apply to everyone … at least, that’s what Sarah Palin seems to think.

Palin was spotted with former NY Ranger Ron Duguay and friends Wednesday night at Elio’s in New York. The issue? Palin, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID two days prior … causing a judge to delay her defamation trial against the New York Times.

Things got so overwrought, according to law enforcement, a heated dispute broke out between a stranger and Duguay.

We’re told someone tried to record Sarah and Co., because it became big news she tested positive. Cops were called to the restaurant but no one was arrested.

In fact, Palin has dined in multiple restaurants since her diagnosis. Looks like Sarah Palin is locking down that headass Karen vote early.

We wouldn’t bet on Palin winning that lawsuit either.