Beyonce’s VMA Pregnancy Revelation Ignites Record Traffic On Twitter

Beyonce’s Preggers Performance Sparks Twitter Record

When Beyonce performed during the MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend sporting a newly revealed baby bump its seemed as if the whole world was watching and tweeting. If fact, so many people were tweeting about it, the abundance of traffic sparked a Twitter record.

According to the popular social networking site, when B hit the stage at 10:35 p.m. EST, (August 28) there were 8,868 tweets going out, per second.

Also, in part due to Beyonce’s  announcement, MTV reportedly recorded its biggest audience since the network began taking tally of viewership, attracting 12.4 million viewers.

