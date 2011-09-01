Common Discusses His Classic ‘Be’ Album, Working With Kanye And J Dilla [Video]

Common Discusses ‘Be’ – ‘Classic Albums By Classic Artists’ Presented by Reebok & Rock the Bells

‘Classic Albums By Classic Artists’ presented by Reebok Classics & Rock The Bells is a video series which features artists that are performing on the tour speaking on their works. In this clip, Common talks about his gold LP, Be and working with Kanye West on the album.

The G.O.O.D Music veteran also touches on teaming with J Dilla before he passed and his contributions to Be.