HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K22’s Anime-Themed Season 5 Power Within Now Live

NBA 2K22 is continuing to belt the content to keep the community hooping.

Friday (Feb.25), NBA 2K22’s season 5, Power Within update officially went live. The game’s latest content sees the world of Anime arrive in NBA 2K22 Next-Gen’s The City and previous generation’s community location Cancha Del Mar. The update will also see the arrival of new songs thanks to a partnership with Ninja Tune with fresh content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W* modes.

A breakdown of the new season describes it as “players awakening a rare, legendary power that only a few possess.” The “anime-style journey” will feature two-time champion Kevin Durant, 2019 first-round pick Rui Hachimura and likely future NBA superstar Paolo Banchero from Duke. This marks the first time a college athlete is featured in an NBA 2K season.

Here is a full breakdown of the updates coming with Season 5 Power Within:

MyCAREER introduces new Level 40 rewards including either a Wildcat, Viper, Knight, or Beast Affiliation Skin based on players’ affiliation for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, or a mascot for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, NSW, and PC. More additions include new thrilling quests, cutting-edge rewards, and environment updates around the City and the Cancha Del Mar with new murals and court floors;

introduces new Level 40 rewards including either a Wildcat, Viper, Knight, or Beast Affiliation Skin based on players’ affiliation for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, or a mascot for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, NSW, and PC. More additions include new thrilling quests, cutting-edge rewards, and environment updates around the City and the Cancha Del Mar with new murals and court floors; MyTEAM offers Dynamic Ratings, meaning the cards will receive regular updates for the remainder of the regular season, six MyTEAM collections spanning six decades, and an NBA 75 Domination tier, Galaxy Opal Paul Millsap, Dark Matter Ray Allen, and much more;

offers Dynamic Ratings, meaning the cards will receive regular updates for the remainder of the regular season, six MyTEAM collections spanning six decades, and an 75 Domination tier, Galaxy Opal Paul Millsap, Dark Matter Ray Allen, and much more; The W* offers new rewards, with the Hall of Fame tier player cards including Sacramento legends Ticha Penicheiro and Yolanda Griffith, along with a Takeover Perk Picker. The other three reward tiers consist of 4,000 VC, an extra Badge Point, 2K Breakthrough Gear, Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a Custom Player Indicator;

offers new rewards, with the Hall of Fame tier player cards including Sacramento legends Ticha Penicheiro and Yolanda Griffith, along with a Takeover Perk Picker. The other three reward tiers consist of 4,000 VC, an extra Badge Point, Breakthrough Gear, Seasonal Clothing Bundle, and a Custom Player Indicator; ‘First Fridays’ this season features a number of top tracks from UK-based label Ninja Tune artists. Check out the latest music in-game on the soundtrack and at Club 2K .

NBA 2K22: Season 5 Power Within is live right now, peep the trailer below.

—

Photo: 2K Sports / NBA 2K22 Season 5: ‘Power Within’